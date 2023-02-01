Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Richmond

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 11-11; Richmond 11-11

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders are 2-8 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Spiders and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Robins Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a victory while Richmond will be stumbling in from a loss.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Richmond as they lost 86-60 to the Dayton Flyers this past Saturday. One thing holding Richmond back was the mediocre play of center Neal Quinn, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-58 win over the VCU Rams this past Saturday. It took eight tries, but St. Bonaventure can finally say that they have a win on the road. Their forward Yann Farell filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Spiders and St. Bonaventure now sit at an identical 11-11. St. Bonaventure is 5-5 after wins this season, and Richmond is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won eight out of their last ten games against Richmond.