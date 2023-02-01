Who's Playing
St. Bonaventure @ Richmond
Current Records: St. Bonaventure 11-11; Richmond 11-11
What to Know
The Richmond Spiders are 2-8 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Spiders and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Robins Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a victory while Richmond will be stumbling in from a loss.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Richmond as they lost 86-60 to the Dayton Flyers this past Saturday. One thing holding Richmond back was the mediocre play of center Neal Quinn, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Bonnies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-58 win over the VCU Rams this past Saturday. It took eight tries, but St. Bonaventure can finally say that they have a win on the road. Their forward Yann Farell filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Spiders and St. Bonaventure now sit at an identical 11-11. St. Bonaventure is 5-5 after wins this season, and Richmond is 5-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won eight out of their last ten games against Richmond.
- Jan 14, 2023 - St. Bonaventure 71 vs. Richmond 63
- Mar 04, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 72 vs. Richmond 65
- Feb 04, 2022 - Richmond 71 vs. St. Bonaventure 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 69 vs. Richmond 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - St. Bonaventure 75 vs. Richmond 71
- Jan 26, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 66 vs. Richmond 57
- Mar 09, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 83 vs. Richmond 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 97 vs. Richmond 88
- Jan 11, 2017 - Richmond 78 vs. St. Bonaventure 61
- Jan 31, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 84 vs. Richmond 68