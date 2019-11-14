Richmond vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Richmond (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)

Current Records: Richmond 1-0; Vanderbilt 2-0

Last Season Records: Richmond 13-20; Vanderbilt 9-23

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robins Center.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Vanderbilt took down the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 71-66 on Monday. Vanderbilt's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but F Aaron Nesmith led the charge as he had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They escaped with a win against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash by the margin of a single basket, 100-98. Richmond's G Jacob Gilyard was one of the most active players for the team as he had 24 points and eight assists along with five steal (basketball)s.

Their wins bumped the Commodores to 2-0 and the Spiders to 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Vanderbilt rank 33rd in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.60% on the season. Richmond displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 100 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.