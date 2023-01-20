Who's Playing
VCU @ Richmond
Current Records: VCU 14-5; Richmond 11-8
What to Know
The VCU Rams and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with VCU winning the first 77-57 at home and Richmond taking the second 75-64.
VCU took their contest against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Tuesday by a conclusive 83-55 score. VCU's forward Jalen DeLoach was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, the Spiders netted a 64-57 win over the Rhode Island Rams on Tuesday. Richmond's forward Tyler Burton did his thing and had 23 points along with seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, VCU is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought VCU up to 14-5 and Richmond to 11-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: VCU ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Richmond is 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $108.00
Odds
The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
VCU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Richmond.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Richmond 75 vs. VCU 64
- Feb 18, 2022 - VCU 77 vs. Richmond 57
- Jan 29, 2022 - VCU 64 vs. Richmond 62
- Feb 17, 2021 - VCU 68 vs. Richmond 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Richmond 77 vs. VCU 59
- Jan 28, 2020 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - VCU 69 vs. Richmond 66
- Feb 13, 2019 - VCU 81 vs. Richmond 60
- Feb 07, 2018 - Richmond 77 vs. VCU 76
- Jan 17, 2018 - Richmond 67 vs. VCU 52
- Mar 11, 2017 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 77
- Feb 17, 2017 - VCU 84 vs. Richmond 73
- Feb 01, 2017 - VCU 81 vs. Richmond 74
- Feb 19, 2016 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 74
- Jan 16, 2016 - VCU 94 vs. Richmond 89