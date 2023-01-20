Who's Playing

VCU @ Richmond

Current Records: VCU 14-5; Richmond 11-8

What to Know

The VCU Rams and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with VCU winning the first 77-57 at home and Richmond taking the second 75-64.

VCU took their contest against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Tuesday by a conclusive 83-55 score. VCU's forward Jalen DeLoach was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Spiders netted a 64-57 win over the Rhode Island Rams on Tuesday. Richmond's forward Tyler Burton did his thing and had 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, VCU is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought VCU up to 14-5 and Richmond to 11-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: VCU ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Richmond is 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $108.00

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

VCU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Richmond.