Richmond vs. VCU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Richmond Spiders and the VCU Rams will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Stuart Siegel Center in a matchup televised by CBS Sports Network. VCU is 15-5 overall and 11-1 at home, while Richmond is 15-5 overall and 5-1 on the road. The Rams are favored by nine points in the latest VCU vs. Richmond odds, while the over-under is set at 140.

VCU vs. Richmond spread: Rams -9

VCU vs. Richmond over-under: 140 points

VCU vs. Richmond money line: VCU -460, Richmond 339

What you need to know about VCU

The Rams are coming off a convincing win over La Salle on Saturday, taking that matchup 76-65. VCU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Marcus Santos-Silva (16), guard Nah'Shon Hyland (15), guard Mike'L Simms (13), and forward Issac Vann (10). It was third consecutive win and it upped their A-10 record to 5-2, putting them in a three-way tie for third place in the conference with Richmond and Duquesne.

VCU's strength is on the defensive end where it gives up just 62.1 point per game, which ranks 29th nationally. On the offensive end, Santos-Silva is the top scorer at 13.2 points per game. He also leads the squad in rebounding (9.3 rpg). Despite their strong straight-up record, the Rams have struggled against the spread, going just 7-13 ATS overall this season. They, have, however covered in three straight.

What you need to know about Richmond

Richmond, meanwhile, came up short against Dayton on Saturday, falling 87-79, to drop to 5-2 in the A-10. Guard Jacob Gilyard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points. Gilyard is the team's second-leading scorer (14.8 ppg) and leads the squad in assists (5.4 apg). The Spiders will be without leading scorer Blake Francis (sternum) in this matchup.

Richmond is 11-9 overall against the spread this season with a 5-4 mark against the number on the road.

