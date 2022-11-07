Who's Playing

VMI @ Richmond

What to Know

The VMI Keydets and the Richmond Spiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Robins Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for VMI (16-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Richmond went 24-13 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Providence Friars 79-51.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Keydets ranked 14th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the team accrued only 10.3 on average (bottom 96%). To make matters even worse for VMI, Richmond was 11th best (top 3%) in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 9.8 on average.

Since the experts predict a loss, VMI will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Spiders are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spiders as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Richmond won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.