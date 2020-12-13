A pair of ranked teams clash when the 19th-ranked Richmond Spiders visit the 11th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers in a key non-conference matchup on Sunday. West Virginia (5-1) has won two straight, including a 62-50 win over North Texas on Friday. The Mountaineers' only loss was to top-ranked Gonzaga 87-82 on Dec. 2. Richmond (4-0) is coming off a 78-68 win over Northern Iowa on Wednesday, and has an impressive 76-64 win at then-No. 10 Kentucky on its resume from Nov. 29 in the Bluegrass Showcase.

Tip-off from WVU Coliseum is set for 1 p.m. ET. West Virginia leads the all-time series 41-13, including a 19-3 edge in games played in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Richmond vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145.

Richmond vs. West Virginia spread: West Virginia -7.5

Richmond vs. West Virginia over-under: 145 points

Richmond vs. West Virginia money line: Richmond +270, West Virginia -340

UR: Richmond is looking to start 5-0 for the 10th time in school history

WVU: The Mountaineers are 18-2 in their last 20 home games

Why West Virginia can cover



The Mountaineers are 159-44 at WVU Coliseum under 14th-year coach Bob Huggins, including a 79-7 mark in non-league games. Huggins is the fourth-winningest active Division I coach behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams. West Virginia has four players averaging in double figures, including Derek Culver, who is averaging 14.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and two assists per game. Against Virginia Commonwealth, Culver scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 78-66 win.

Also leading the Mountaineers is sophomore guard Miles McBride, who averages 13.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He is hitting 36.8 percent of his 3-pointers and 79.2 percent of his free throws. He scored a career-high 23 points in the season-opening win over South Dakota State. As a freshman in 2019-20, he averaged 9.5 points in just 22.2 minutes per game.

Why Richmond can cover

The Spiders are looking to go 2-0 on the road against AP top-15 teams with a win. They entered the season 3-35 in such games. Senior forward Grant Golden leads Richmond in scoring and is one of five Spiders who are averaging double-digits. Golden is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Golden poured in 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 23 minutes of action against Northern Iowa.

Also off to a fast start to the season is senior Nathan Cayo, who is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. Cayo opened the season with a 23-point performance against Morehead State. He followed that up with an 18-point, six-rebound effort vs. Kentucky.

