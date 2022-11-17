Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Richmond

Current Records: Wichita State 1-1; Richmond 2-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Wichita State Shockers will be on the road. They will take on the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Robins Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Wichita State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Shockers came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, falling 66-57. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Wichita State was far and away the favorite. Craig Porter Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just nine points and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Richmond as they fell 92-90 to the College of Charleston Cougars on Monday.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Spiders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.