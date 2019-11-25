Richmond vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Richmond vs. Wisconsin basketball game
Who's Playing
Richmond (home) vs. Wisconsin (away)
Current Records: Richmond 4-0; Wisconsin 4-1
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their four-game winning streak alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Wisconsin took down the Green Bay Phoenix 88-70. G Brad Davison and G D'Mitrik Trice were among the main playmakers for the Badgers as the former had 15 points along with five boards and the latter had 11 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Richmond made easy work of the McNeese State Cowboys and carried off an 87-57 win.
The Badgers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Wisconsin to 4-1 and Richmond to 4-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Badgers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spiders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
