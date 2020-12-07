The Monday college basketball schedule gets underway at 2 p.m. ET when the No. 19 Richmond Spiders (2-0) host the Wofford Terriers (2-0). The Spiders made national headlines by knocking off then-No. 10 Kentucky in their last outing. The Terriers have rolled against teams outside of Division I thus far, but face a large step up in competition in this matchup.

The latest Richmond vs. Wofford odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Spiders as 12.5-point favorites. The over-under for total points expected is 141.5, down from opening at 145.

Richmond vs. Wofford spread: Richmond -12.5

Richmond vs. Wofford over-under: 141.5 points

Richmond vs. Wofford money line: Richmond -1000; Wofford +650

Why Richmond can cover



The Spiders have had a couple games cancelled due to COVID-19, but they've been very impressive in the two games they've been able to play. They opened the season with an 82-64 victory over Morehead State. Then they put together a dominant second-half effort against Kentucky, outscoring the Wildcats 48-32 in a 76-64 upset. Richmond was a seven-point underdog in that game.

Forward Nathan Cayo leads the team with 20.5 points per game. Guard Blake Francis (15.5 ppg) and forward Grant Golden (14.5 ppg) have also provided plenty of offense. The Spiders are connecting on 49 percent of shots from the field and have turned it over just 11 times per game thus far.

Why Wofford can cover

Wofford, coming off a 19-16 campaign last season, has taken care of business against lower-level competition. The Terriers opened with an 88-49 win over Toccoa Falls and then blasted Carver College 111-37. They've had matchups against North Carolina Central and Presbyterian cancelled. This is the first game in a tough stretch, however, for the Terriers as they get set to face Richmond, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Texas A&M in their next four games.

Guard Storm Murphy leads the team with 17.5 points per game. He's hitting 65 percent of his shots from the field. Forward Messiah Jones is averaging 13 points and leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game.

