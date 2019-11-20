Rick Pitino returns to coaching internationally with Greek club Panathinaikos
Pitino previously coached Panathinaikos last season before leaving this summer to return to the states
Rick Pitino is returning to coach at a place where he won a title at, and it's not Louisville. The Hall of Fame coach confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that he'll return to Greece to coach Panathinaikos, where he coached last season.
Pitino won the Greek Cup with the club earlier this spring in his first year on the job before leaving the team this summer to return stateside. In an exclusive interview with CBS Sports back in August, Pitino revealed the reasoning for his departure was rooted in assisting his son and new grandson, who was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy.
"I have a grandson who has a form of epilepsy," said Pitino. "There's only 300 people in the world who have this; he's one years old. I wanted to spend the next six months helping my son and daughter-in-law turn over every stone to find a great geneticist, to find out answers. It's so rare, I'm just trying to use all my connections I've made in my 40+ years in coaching to try and find a doctor that can help in some way.
"In six months from now, hopefully things will be better, and I'll return somewhere."
It took less than six months for that prophecy to be revealed. Panathinaikos needed a coach, Pitino needed a job -- in addition to his coaching duties with the Greek national team -- and the both came to an agreement.
Pitino led Panathinaikos to a 24-2 overall record in the Greek Basket League last season, best among all the clubs within the league, in addition to a 6-0 playoff record. Before his success overseas, he coached three different college basketball teams to five combined Final Four appearances, first with Providence in 1987 and culminating in 2013 with Louisville. He coached Kentucky to a national championship in 1996 and Louisville to a title in 2013. The 2013 championship has since been vacated by the NCAA.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garcia to commit on CBS Sports HQ
Garcia will choose between Indiana, Marquette, Memphis and Minnesota on Wednesday
-
Mock Draft: Wiseman looks like No. 1
Memphis' Wiseman is the top pick in this mock, but it's close among the top four NBA prospects
-
Evansville trolls with 'Coach Cal Cam'
Perhaps the Aces got a little ahead of themselves
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky survives scare
John Calipari's Wildcats, coming off of a loss to Evansville, barely beat Utah Valley on Monday
-
Virginia vs. Vermont odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Vermont vs. Virginia game 10,000 times.
-
LSU vs. UMBC odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's UMBC vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...