St. John's basketball is experiencing a resurgence under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, with a season that could cement itself among the program's best in decades. From potential Big East dominance to historic NCAA Tournament milestones, here are the numbers driving the Red Storm's revival.

A Shot at Big East History

2nd Ever Outright Big East Regular Season Title : St. John's last outright title came in 1984-85 .

No. 7 in AP Poll : Highest ranking since 1991-92 .

24-4 Overall Record : Best winning percentage since finishing 31-5 in 1985-86 .

15-2 in Big East Play : Best conference record since 1984-85 (15-1) .

17-0 at Home: One of only two major conference teams undefeated at home (Duke is the other).

Breaking a Long NCAA Tournament Drought

Seeking first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 (First Four loss as an 11-seed).

Would be just the 5th NCAA Tournament appearance in the past 25 years (compared to 19 in the previous 25).

Looking for first Round of 64 appearance since 2015 (9-seed loss to San Diego State).

Chasing first NCAA Tournament win since 2000 , the 2nd-longest active drought among major conference teams (only Nebraska has never won).

Could earn a top-4 NCAA Tournament seed for the first time since 2000—a 25-year gap that would tie the 2nd-longest in history.

Longest Active NCAA Tournament Win Droughts (Major Conference Teams)

Nebraska – Never

St. John's – 2000

Georgia – 2002

DePaul – 2004

Rick Pitino: A Coaching Legend's Impact

Will become the first head coach to lead six different schools to the NCAA Tournament (Boston University, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Iona, St. John's).

Can become the first coach to lead four different schools to the Final Four (currently tied with John Calipari at three).

Remains the only coach to win a national title with multiple schools (Kentucky, Louisville).

Most Different Teams Taken to NCAA Tournament (All-Time, Head Coaches)

Rick Pitino – 5 (soon to be 6)

Lon Kruger – 5

Tubby Smith – 5

Steve Alford – 5

Throwback Playing Style: Dominating Without the Three-Ball

St. John's is winning in unconventional fashion, thriving on defense and interior scoring while struggling from beyond the arc.

KenPom Defensive Rating : 2nd in D-I

Lead D-I in steals/blocks per game (15.1)

Top-10 in D-I in: Points per game from 2-pointers (46.4, 5th) Rebounds per game (41.0, T-6th) Opponent 2-point FG percentage (44%, 8th)

3rd team in past 15 years to average 40+ RPG and 15+ steals/blocks per game (2018-19 Duke, 2021-22 Auburn)

30.2% from 3-point range (336th in D-I): Would be the worst 3-point percentage by a Final Four team in history.

Worst 3-Point Percentage by a Final Four Team (All-Time)

2011-12 Louisville – 31.8%

2000-01 Michigan State – 32.2%

2005-06 LSU – 32.4%

St. John's (2024-25) – 30.2% (projected)

Worst 3-Point Percentage by a National Champion (All-Time)

2010-11 UConn – 32.9%

2012-13 Louisville – 33.3%

1987-88 Kansas – 33.5%

St. John's (2024-25) – 30.2% (projected)

Looking Ahead

St. John's has put itself back on the national stage with a defense-first identity and the leadership of one of college basketball's most accomplished coaches. Whether Pitino can guide the Red Storm to a historic postseason run remains to be seen, but the numbers behind their resurgence suggest something special is happening in Queens.