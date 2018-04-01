Rick Pitino won't attend Kentucky Oaks, keeping petty promise to never return to Kentucky

Rick Pitino is holding true to his petty promise to not return to Kentucky after being fired from his post as Louisville's head coach. The Hall of Fame coach says he won't attend the 2018 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, despite having a horse in the race.

"I'm not going to go to Kentucky for the Oaks, but my partners are," Pitino said via ESPN.com. "But I feel absolutely awesome."

Pitino was fired from Louisville in October subsequent to FBI findings that linked him to nefarious recruitment activities. Despite maintaining his innocence throughout, he was ousted on shaky terms and vowed not to return to Kentucky.

Pitino has maintained that he would like to coach again, no matter the competition level. But whether he gets an opportunity or not, it doesn't appear his grudge against those involved with his Louisville ouster will disappear anytime soon.

"Every night I go to bed, I'm bitter at the U.S. attorney's office and at the 'board of traitors' at Louisville," Pitino said. "I'm not bitter at the school but at the 'board of traitors.'"