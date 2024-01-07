Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Canisius 6-7, Rider 3-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Rider is heading back home. The Rider Broncs and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Rider pushed their score all the way to 84 on Friday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 88-84 loss to they. They have struggled against Quinnipiac recently, as their matchup on Friday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Canisius' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 74-69 to the Mountaineers.

The Broncs' loss dropped their record down to 3-11. As for the Golden Griffins, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rider couldn't quite finish off Canisius in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 81-78. Can Rider avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rider is a slight 1-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.