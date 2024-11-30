Halftime Report

A win for Delaware would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 38-34 lead against Rider.

Delaware came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Delaware 3-3, Rider 4-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After starting their season with seven straight games on the road, Rider is finally coming home. They will host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium. The Broncs hasn't scored more than 58 points for three games straight, a trend the team is eager to reverse.

Rider is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell victim to a bruising 72-48 defeat at the hands of Villanova on Wednesday. The contest marked the Broncs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Delaware). They walked away with a 100-94 victory over Yale on Sunday. With that win, the Fightin' Blue Hens brought their scoring average up to 78.8 points per game.

Delaware got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was John Camden out in front who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cavan Reilly, who had 23 points.

Delaware was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Rider's loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Delaware, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Rider is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Rider came out on top in a nail-biter against Delaware in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 88-85. Will Rider repeat their success, or does Delaware have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware is a slight 1-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider and Delaware both have 1 win in their last 2 games.