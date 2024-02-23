Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Iona 13-12, Rider 10-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rider is 2-8 against the Gaels since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. Iona took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Rider, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Rider proved on Sunday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 104-62 win over the Jaspers. With Rider ahead 50-26 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Iona on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 59-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Iona has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The win makes it two in a row for the Broncs and bumps their season record up to 10-16. As for the Gaels, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-12.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizable advantage in that area, the Gaels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rider and the Gaels were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup on February 4th, but the Broncs came up empty-handed after a 94-93 loss. Will Rider have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rider.