Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Rider Broncs
Current Records: Iona 6-12, Rider 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium. The Broncs have the home-court advantage, but the Gaels are expected to win by one point.
Iona is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Canisius 82-61 on Thursday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Gaels have posted since November 22, 2023.
Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.7 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 17.2.
Meanwhile, Rider had already won two in a row and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 64-57 victory over the Red Foxes.
Iona's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-12. As for Rider, their victory bumped their record up to 7-11.
Iona couldn't quite finish off Rider when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 78-75. Can Iona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Iona is a slight 1-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 136.5 points.
Series History
Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rider.
- Feb 23, 2024 - Rider 78 vs. Iona 75
- Feb 04, 2024 - Iona 94 vs. Rider 93
- Mar 04, 2023 - Iona 80 vs. Rider 78
- Jan 15, 2023 - Rider 70 vs. Iona 67
- Mar 09, 2022 - Rider 71 vs. Iona 70
- Feb 27, 2022 - Iona 67 vs. Rider 61
- Dec 03, 2021 - Iona 80 vs. Rider 54
- Dec 19, 2020 - Iona 72 vs. Rider 64
- Dec 18, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Rider 56
- Feb 21, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Rider 69