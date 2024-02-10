Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Marist 12-9, Rider 8-15

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

After two games on the road, Rider is heading back home. They and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.

On Thursday, the Broncs ended up a good deal behind the Stags and lost 84-67. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes didn't have too much trouble with the Saints on the road on Thursday as they won 67-51. The win made it back-to-back wins for Marist.

The Broncs' defeat dropped their record down to 8-15. As for the Red Foxes, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizable advantage in that area, the Red Foxes will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rider suffered a grim 83-60 defeat to the Red Foxes in their previous meeting back in January. Will Rider have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Rider has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.