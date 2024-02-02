Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Siena 3-17, Rider 7-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Siena has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Siena Saints and the Rider Broncs will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Siena comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 52 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

Siena's game on Sunday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 63-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

Rider has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They secured a 66-62 W over the Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Saints have been struggling recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-17 record this season. As for the Broncs, their victory bumped their record up to 7-13.

Siena skirted past Rider 67-65 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Siena since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Siena has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rider.