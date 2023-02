Who's Playing

Canisius @ Rider

Current Records: Canisius 6-18; Rider 14-9

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Griffins and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Canisius made easy work of the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday and carried off an 85-65 win.

Meanwhile, Rider escaped with a win last Friday against the Fairfield Stags by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

Canisius was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 66-64 to Rider. Can Canisius avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rider have won eight out of their last 14 games against Canisius.