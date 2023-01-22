Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Rider
Current Records: Manhattan 6-11; Rider 8-9
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers and the Rider Broncs are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jaspers winning the first 84-78 at home and Rider taking the second 79-67.
Manhattan came up short against the Iona Gaels this past Friday, falling 84-76.
Meanwhile, the Broncs narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Niagara Purple Eagles 65-62.
Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Manhattan is now 6-11 while Rider sits at 8-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaspers are 28th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. The Broncs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Rider have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 20, 2022 - Manhattan 84 vs. Rider 78
- Feb 08, 2022 - Rider 76 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 12, 2020 - Manhattan 87 vs. Rider 77
- Dec 11, 2020 - Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 64
- Mar 04, 2020 - Rider 71 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 26, 2020 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 63
- Feb 05, 2019 - Manhattan 73 vs. Rider 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rider 60 vs. Manhattan 47
- Feb 08, 2018 - Rider 77 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 07, 2018 - Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 76
- Mar 02, 2017 - Rider 69 vs. Manhattan 68
- Feb 22, 2017 - Rider 93 vs. Manhattan 82
- Jan 13, 2017 - Manhattan 76 vs. Rider 73
- Feb 28, 2016 - Rider 60 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2016 - Manhattan 65 vs. Rider 57