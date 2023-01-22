Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Rider

Current Records: Manhattan 6-11; Rider 8-9

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers and the Rider Broncs are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jaspers winning the first 84-78 at home and Rider taking the second 79-67.

Manhattan came up short against the Iona Gaels this past Friday, falling 84-76.

Meanwhile, the Broncs narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Niagara Purple Eagles 65-62.

Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Manhattan is now 6-11 while Rider sits at 8-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaspers are 28th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. The Broncs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Odds

The Broncs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rider have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.