Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Rider

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 10-19; Rider 15-11

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountaineers and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider should still be riding high after a victory, while Mount St. Mary's will be looking to right the ship.

The contest between Mount St. Mary's and the Iona Gaels this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Mount St. Mary's falling 80-68 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Rider came out on top in a nail-biter against the Siena Saints this past Friday, sneaking past 69-66.

Mount St. Mary's is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Mountaineers are now 10-19 while the Broncs sit at 15-11. Rider is 9-5 after wins this season, and Mount St. Mary's is 8-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Odds

The Broncs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rider won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.