Who's Playing
Niagara @ Rider
Current Records: Niagara 9-8; Rider 7-9
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Niagara and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider will be strutting in after a win while the Purple Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.
Niagara was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 66-64 to the Marist Red Foxes.
Speaking of close games: Rider sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 victory over the Iona Gaels on Sunday.
Niagara is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Purple Eagles are now 9-8 while the Broncs sit at 7-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Niagara is fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rider have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Niagara 61 vs. Rider 59
- Feb 25, 2022 - Rider 70 vs. Niagara 68
- Jan 23, 2022 - Rider 70 vs. Niagara 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - Niagara 66 vs. Rider 55
- Jan 08, 2021 - Rider 76 vs. Niagara 70
- Feb 09, 2020 - Rider 73 vs. Niagara 58
- Jan 17, 2020 - Niagara 70 vs. Rider 68
- Feb 22, 2019 - Rider 97 vs. Niagara 81
- Jan 13, 2019 - Rider 104 vs. Niagara 84
- Dec 31, 2017 - Rider 99 vs. Niagara 76
- Jan 28, 2017 - Niagara 80 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 08, 2017 - Rider 89 vs. Niagara 78
- Feb 14, 2016 - Rider 77 vs. Niagara 59
- Feb 05, 2016 - Rider 66 vs. Niagara 60