Who's Playing

Niagara @ Rider

Current Records: Niagara 9-8; Rider 7-9

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Niagara and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider will be strutting in after a win while the Purple Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Niagara was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 66-64 to the Marist Red Foxes.

Speaking of close games: Rider sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 victory over the Iona Gaels on Sunday.

Niagara is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Purple Eagles are now 9-8 while the Broncs sit at 7-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Niagara is fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.