Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Rider
Current Records: Quinnipiac 10-5; Rider 6-7
What to Know
The Rider Broncs haven't won a contest against the Quinnipiac Bobcats since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Rider and Quinnipiac will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. The Bobcats will be strutting in after a win while the Broncs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Rider was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 61-59 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Meanwhile, Quinnipiac didn't have too much trouble with the Manhattan Jaspers on the road on Sunday as they won 84-65.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Rider is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Rider, who are 5-4 against the spread.
The Broncs are now 6-7 while the Bobcats sit at 10-5. Quinnipiac is 7-2 after wins this year, and Rider is 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Rider have won eight out of their last 15 games against Quinnipiac.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Quinnipiac 73 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 14, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Rider 70
- Feb 21, 2021 - Quinnipiac 93 vs. Rider 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 64
- Feb 16, 2020 - Rider 79 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Jan 07, 2020 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 61
- Feb 12, 2019 - Quinnipiac 98 vs. Rider 88
- Jan 05, 2019 - Rider 72 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Rider 74 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Jan 12, 2018 - Rider 78 vs. Quinnipiac 60
- Feb 26, 2017 - Rider 99 vs. Quinnipiac 82
- Feb 11, 2017 - Rider 112 vs. Quinnipiac 107
- Mar 03, 2016 - Rider 60 vs. Quinnipiac 57
- Jan 24, 2016 - Rider 75 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Jan 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 64 vs. Rider 60