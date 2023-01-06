Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Rider

Current Records: Quinnipiac 10-5; Rider 6-7

What to Know

The Rider Broncs haven't won a contest against the Quinnipiac Bobcats since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Rider and Quinnipiac will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. The Bobcats will be strutting in after a win while the Broncs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Rider was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 61-59 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac didn't have too much trouble with the Manhattan Jaspers on the road on Sunday as they won 84-65.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Rider is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Rider, who are 5-4 against the spread.

The Broncs are now 6-7 while the Bobcats sit at 10-5. Quinnipiac is 7-2 after wins this year, and Rider is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider have won eight out of their last 15 games against Quinnipiac.