Who's Playing
Siena @ Rider
Current Records: Siena 17-10; Rider 14-11
What to Know
The Rider Broncs and the Siena Saints are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Alumni Gymnasium. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Rider was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 90-88 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 66-63 to Quinnipiac last week.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Broncs are expected to win a tight contest Friday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their ten home games.
Rider was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 68-63 to Siena. Maybe Rider will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncs are a 3-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Siena have won ten out of their last 14 games against Rider.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Siena 68 vs. Rider 63
- Feb 13, 2022 - Siena 76 vs. Rider 75
- Feb 04, 2022 - Rider 74 vs. Siena 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Rider 72
- Jan 15, 2021 - Siena 78 vs. Rider 69
- Feb 14, 2020 - Siena 73 vs. Rider 64
- Jan 05, 2020 - Rider 85 vs. Siena 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Siena 87 vs. Rider 81
- Feb 10, 2019 - Siena 59 vs. Rider 57
- Feb 15, 2018 - Rider 97 vs. Siena 71
- Jan 17, 2017 - Siena 78 vs. Rider 68
- Dec 05, 2016 - Rider 71 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 19, 2016 - Siena 84 vs. Rider 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Siena 63 vs. Rider 52