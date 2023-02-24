Who's Playing

Siena @ Rider

Current Records: Siena 17-10; Rider 14-11

What to Know

The Rider Broncs and the Siena Saints are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Alumni Gymnasium. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Rider was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 90-88 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 66-63 to Quinnipiac last week.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Broncs are expected to win a tight contest Friday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their ten home games.

Rider was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 68-63 to Siena. Maybe Rider will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a 3-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Siena have won ten out of their last 14 games against Rider.