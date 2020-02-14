Rider vs. Siena odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven model

The Rider Broncs and the Siena Saints are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Times Union Center. Siena is 11-10 overall and 10-0 at home, while the Broncs are 14-9 overall and 4-8 on the road. Rider has won five of its past six games. Siena has won four of its past five.

The Saints are favored by five points in the latest Siena vs. Rider odds, while the over-under is set at 147.5.

Siena vs. Rider spread: Siena -5

Siena vs. Rider over-under: 147.5 points

Siena vs. Rider money line: Siena -220, Rider +182

What you need to know about Siena

Siena didn't have too much trouble with the Fairfield Stags at home last week as they won 65-49. Elijah Burns had 21 points as Siena won its 10th consecutive home game. Burns made 10-of-11 free-throw attempts. Manny Camper had 14 points and eight rebounds.

What you need to know about Rider

Rider rolled past the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday with a 73-58 win at home. Frederick Scott had 17 points while Tyere Marshall added 16. It was the fourth consecutive home win for the Broncs. Dimencio Vaughn, who leads the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game, was held to six points.

Rider won the last meeting with Siena on January 5, 85-77.

