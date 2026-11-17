A key reinforcement could be coming for No. 12 Arizona ahead of a massive home showdown against No. 3 UConn. Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey was granted a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction by the Pima County Superior Court on Tuesday. Arizona is hopeful he'll be able to play against the Huskies, but the program is still working through the final steps, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

Godfrey, who had stops at Clemson and Georgia the last four seasons, is coming off the best statistical season of his college career with the Tigers. He averaged 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 61.1% from the field. Godfrey was one of a handful of college basketball players who had to jump through additional hoops to become eligible. He was denied a TRO by a Texas judge last month after withdrawing from his five-for-five case — alongside other plaintiffs — in Georgia.

With Godfrey now eligible, Arizona's biggest question mark on the roster has been solved. The starting power forward spot was the Wildcats' biggest weakness on paper entering the season with Godfrey's status uncertain. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has been experimenting with various lineups during the first three weeks of the season in Godfrey's absence, which included starting Bryce James — the youngest son of LeBron James — at the position.

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In Arizona's most recent game against Auburn, Lloyd switched it up again. James didn't start and logged his first DNP-CD of the season. Instead, Lloyd opted for a three-guard lineup and started Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit alongside Caleb Holt, Derek Dixon, Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov.

During the Wildcats' 80-69 victory over Auburn — which marked their third consecutive win after losing to UCLA in the season opener — Lloyd played just eight players. Maksim Brnovic (six minutes), Evan Otten (eight) and Cameron Holmes (14) were the only players who logged minutes off the bench.

With Godfrey now officially part of the roster, all eyes will be on Arizona's rotation moving forward. Godfrey is expected to start next to Krivas, Kharchenkov, Dixon and Holt, which gives the Wildcats one of the best starting lineups in the sport.