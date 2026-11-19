LSU coach Will Wade tossed some gasoline on a growing fire Wednesday night when he inserted RJ Luis Jr., who once signed an NBA two-way contract, in the first half of the Tigers' game against Louisiana Monroe. Luis checked in at the 12:04 mark of the first half, making his LSU debut 20 months after he last played college basketball for St. John's.

After declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, Luis went undrafted but signed a two-way contract with the Jazz and was eventually traded to the Boston Celtics. Though he was waived before the 2025-26 NBA regular season and never played in an NBA game, Luis is ineligible to compete for an SEC program, according to the conference's rules. The league prohibits former college players who have signed professional contracts from returning to play for league teams.

But LSU's stance is that, by playing Luis, it is complying with a Nov. 13 preliminary injunction granted to Luis by a Baton Rouge judge. Like many other players in college basketball, Luis is using the court system to pursue cover to play another season of college basketball. He has that for now.

What separates Luis from many other players around the SEC and the country is that the SEC specifically prohibits players in Luis' circumstances from participating since he voluntarily left college and signed a professional deal before returning to college.

SEC frustrated over LSU's RJ Luis: Boycotts of Tigers considered if Will Wade puts ex-St. John's star on court Matt Norlander

The preliminary injunction means the league can't punish LSU for playing Luis yet. But it might not absolve the Tigers of the eventual consequences for allowing him to see the court.

In a separate federal lawsuit filed by the SEC in Alabama earlier this year, the league is seeking legal latitude to enforce its rules during situations exactly like this one. Those rules, if they can be enforced, come with stiff penalties for violators.