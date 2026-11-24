Ahead of the SEC's scheduled meeting in December that could lead to the expulsion of LSU from the league, Tigers basketball player R.J. Luis Jr. plans to sue the conference and commissioner Greg Sankey for damages according to his attorney, Tony Clayton.

Clayton told ESPN this week his client is suing for "a large number" after Luis says Sankey and the SEC violated a judge's order that has provided clearance for him to play this season for Will Wade and LSU. Clayton said, if necessary, he'll dispose every SEC president that he has sent "preservation" letters to seeking evidence that Sankey coordinated a league-wide boycott of the Tigers if Luis played this season.

"If they acted in collusion with Sankey, then let the chips fall where they may," Clayton said.

SEC schedules vote on possible LSU expulsion as RJ Luis dispute pushes league to the brink John Talty

Luis made his season debut last week for LSU against Louisiana Monroe, playing 15 minutes. Wade said after the game that "everyone we played tonight was eligible" despite the SEC's threat of expulsion for the Tigers.

The following day, LSU president Wade Rousse demanded to Wade that Luis no longer play this season. Luis has since applied for an extra year of eligibility.

"It's not over," Clayton told ESPN. "Mr. Sankey ought to be put on notice that he will see what we're about to do because of his actions and Mr. Sankey will feel the wrath of RJ Luis, if not by Christmas, then by New Year's night."

While expulsion is still considered unlikely, multiple sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander and John Talty this week there is enough frustration amongst the presidents and chancellors that at least some could be in favor of voting to expel LSU from the conference.

The SEC's leaders approved a penalty structure this summer which includes a half-season suspension for a coach and a fine of up to 50% of a sport's annual budget, among other measures, for any program that violates the conference's policy on rostering former professional players.

However, the SEC said in its legal filing it has "no avenue to penalize" LSU for its actions.

In September, the SEC filed a lawsuit against LSU football for a separate incident, arguing Lane Kiffin and the Tigers launched a coordinated campaign to recruit professional athletes in clear violation of existing conference rules.

"Despite the SEC's longstanding rules prohibiting professional athletes from returning to college athletics, Defendants saw this as an opportunity to be exploited," the conference wrote in its suit. "They began an orchestrated campaign to recruit professional athletes to join LSU's football roster for the 2026-27 season."

At the time, sources told CBS Sports that Kiffin and his staff reached out to certain NFL players or their representation and encouraged them to bring a lawsuit against the NCAA, and those suits eventually included the SEC. The conference argued that the actions of LSU and Kiffin have "harmed the conference and threatens to cause further substantial harm if not curbed."

The SEC has tried to establish legal authority for self-governance in recent months during an era of rampant lawlessness.