During the spring of 2025, RJ Luis Jr. was considered a hot commodity. He was the 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year, helped St. John's earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and was set for a massive payday — whether it was in the transfer portal or at St. John's.

In fact, sources told CBS Sports Matt Norlander that Luis' market was comfortably in the $2 million range when he entered the transfer portal days after his team's season ended with a loss to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. That number would've put him at the upper end of the pay scale among all college basketball players.

Instead, Luis bet on himself and entered the 2025 NBA Draft, where he predictably went undrafted. His chances of getting drafted to a spot where he would've made more money during his rookie season in the NBA than he could've earned during his senior season in college were slim to none. Luis needed a first-round guarantee to break even in Year 1, which is something that was never going to happen.

LSU president instructs Will Wade to not play RJ Luis amid potential SEC threat to expel Tigers from league Matt Norlander

By leaving college early and passing up millions of dollars in college, Luis' situation will be viewed as a cautionary tale and one of the biggest bag fumbles of the NIL era. Luis' attempt at a college comeback appears to be over — for now — after LSU president Wade Rousse "instructed" coach Will Wade not to play him less than 24 hours after Luis made his debut with the Tigers during a 79-76 win over UL Monroe on Wednesday.

Luis played 15 minutes that game off the bench in what will likely be his first and final game with LSU. Not only was it, at best, a bold decision by Wade to play Luis in a buy game against an inferior opponent, but it could also have serious ramifications. Sources told Norlander that Rousse's decision to take action on Luis on Thursday stemmed from the looming and increasingly real threat for the SEC to kick LSU out of the conference.

Why Luis' situation was different from every other fifth-year player

The irony of Luis' situation is that had he stayed in college last season, there's a good chance he would've been able to play a fifth season like many fellow Class of 2022 high school graduates. His situation is different from every other fifth-year player because of the simple fact that he declared for the draft, signed a professional contract and appeared in preseason NBA games.

Luis should've never had an avenue to return to college in the first place. After he declared for the draft and went undrafted — while he still had college eligibility remaining and millions on the table — the ship should've sailed on any sort of return.

If Luis stayed in the transfer portal during the 2025 offseason, he would've been one of the highest-paid players in college basketball. Additionally, an extra year of development at the college level would've done wonders for his overall game and could've made him a legit draft prospect.

There are some similarities to Luis' case and what Alabama did last season with Charles Bediako. The former Crimson Tide big man returned to college after going undrafted and playing in the G League.

Bediako's second act in Tuscaloosa lasted five games before he was ruled ineligible. And it should've never happened in the first place. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was extremely outspoken on that situation as well as Luis', which makes his appearance in a LSU uniform even more confusing.

Wade did something Kiffin wouldn't even do

The SEC took a very strong stance against professionals returning to college earlier this year when LSU football coach Lane Kiffin attempted to add Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to the roster right before the start of the season. After plenty of legal battles, Kiffin decided it wasn't worth the headache to roster those players. It proved to be the right decision.

However, faced with a similar situation, Wade dug in and when asked about Luis playing on Wednesday, he said that everybody who played against UL Monroe was "eligible."

"I'll be happy to answer any questions about how he played," Wade said. "But I'm going to refer anything in terms of his eligibility and rostering to the university statement yesterday. But everybody we played tonight is eligible."

Wade assembled a roster in his first season back in Baton Rouge that might go down as the most unconventional in college basketball history. For several months, LSU had just four listed players on its official team website. Wade and LSU were able to get most of the players they recruited eligible. That includes Luis, whose final act as a college player will likely be playing against the team that ranks No. 307 on KenPom.

RJ Luis Jr. makes LSU debut as Will Wade defies SEC rules under cover of preliminary injunction David Cobb

The irony of Luis somehow magically being eligible almost three weeks into the season is that LSU doesn't even need him to be competitive this season. The Tigers were coming off an upset win over Gonzaga on the road that helped Wade's team make an appearance in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

LSU was picked to finish 14th in the SEC and looks well on its way to outperforming that preseason billing, with or without Luis on the roster.

It never had to be like this for Luis. His legacy as a college basketball player will be tied to his brief stint at LSU rather than him being remembered as a Big East Player of the Year and someone who could've made a seismic impact on the sport last season — and even this year if he ended up being granted a fifth season.

After months of off-court chaos, this saga appears to be over. It will go down as one of the biggest bag fumbles of the NIL era.