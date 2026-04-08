Rob Wright seems to be right at home in the transfer portal. The star BYU guard is a free agent again after averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-1 point guard becomes the most coveted floor general in the 2026 portal haul. He will be the No. 1-rated point guard in the transfer portal for good reason.

But it doesn't come without some controversy, again.

Wright ruffled feathers when he exited from Baylor for BYU a year ago after signing a contract to return to Waco for his sophomore season. With AJ Dybantsa inevitably going into the draft and Richie Saunders exhausting his eligibility, Wright was positioned to be one of the Big 12's top hoopers if he stayed at BYU for a second-straight season, but he's choosing to officially explore the open market once again.

Returning to BYU is not off the table, but the negotiations are persisting in earnest. Wright's current asking price is expected to be extremely high — think well over $3 million — because the talent is obvious. Wright showed expanded offensive craft at BYU last year. Wright shot 41% from downtown on four attempts per game, which makes his devastating drives even more deadly. Wright is a paint-touch machine who is wired to score but can also create. Wright posted a 1.95-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Wright's defense was not anything to write home about, but the offense is so good that it almost doesn't matter.

There's no question that Wright is a dynamic, productive college player. But is he worth 30% of the cap? Does he automatically make a team a contender? Those are questions decision-makers are pondering in their respective war rooms, which could explain why BYU didn't unload the bag to keep him in Provo.

Potential landing spots for Wright if he chooses not to return to BYU:

Kentucky: The Wildcats need a game-changing point guard in the worst way. Mark Pope has lots of room in the budget and in the depth chart. Kentucky has shooters like Kam Williams and Collin Chandler slated to return, so Wright's would be an attractive option to build a team around. A Wright, Chandler, Williams and Malachi Moreno quartet could make some sense.

Texas Tech: If Christian Anderson leaves for the NBA Draft, Wright is a plug-and-play option for Grant McCasland. Texas Tech's brass builds elite offenses in its sleep. Wright knows the Big 12 very well, and he'd be positioned to be a First Team, All-League guy in 2026-27.

Villanova: Acaden Lewis' departure opens up a spot in the depth chart at point guard, and it'd be an opportunity for Wright to get a little closer to home.

Arkansas: Did you see what Darius Acuff just did under John Calipari? That's an attractive pitch for point guards. But Arkansas does have a potential bucket-getting returner in Meleek Thomas and a five-star guard on the way in Jordan Smith Jr., which could make this destination a little murky.

Louisville: The Cardinals need multiple max-contract players to replace the likes of Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell. Wright fits the bill. Louisville is hosting prized Oregon transfer guard Jackson Shelstad for a visit this weekend, illustrating just how much Pat Kelsey wants a dude.

Ohio State: Jake Diebler can swing big at point guard to replace Ohio State legend Bruce Thornton. A Wright-Juni Mobley backcourt would have some issues on the defensive end, but the offense could go vroom-vroom.