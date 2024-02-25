Halftime Report
Clev. State and the Colonials have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Clev. State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Colonials 42-31.
If Clev. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-12 in no time. On the other hand, Robert Morris will have to make due with a 10-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Clev. State Vikings @ Robert Morris Colonials
Current Records: Clev. State 16-12, Robert Morris 10-18
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
What to Know
Robert Morris will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Clev. State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
After a 87-72 finish the last time they played, Robert Morris and the Golden Grizzlies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Colonials suffered a grim 63-43 defeat to the Golden Grizzlies on Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Robert Morris has scored all season.
Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Clev. State was not quite the Norse's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Vikings fell just short of the Norse by a score of 75-73.
The Colonials are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 10-18. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.7 points per game. As for the Vikings, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-12.
Robert Morris couldn't quite finish off the Vikings in their previous matchup back in January and fell 66-64. Will Robert Morris have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Clev. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 147 points.
Series History
Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 5 years.
- Jan 28, 2024 - Clev. State 66 vs. Robert Morris 64
- Mar 02, 2023 - Clev. State 75 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Feb 10, 2023 - Clev. State 57 vs. Robert Morris 55
- Dec 31, 2022 - Clev. State 63 vs. Robert Morris 54
- Mar 03, 2022 - Clev. State 83 vs. Robert Morris 67
- Jan 23, 2022 - Clev. State 75 vs. Robert Morris 68
- Jan 07, 2022 - Clev. State 78 vs. Robert Morris 77
- Nov 30, 2019 - Clev. State 70 vs. Robert Morris 59