Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Robert Morris and Clev. State will finish this one. Robert Morris has jumped out to a quick 38-37 lead against Clev. State.

Robert Morris came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Clev. State 10-6, Robert Morris 10-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.10

What to Know

Robert Morris is 0-9 against Clev. State since November of 2019 but things could change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Colonials will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Robert Morris will bounce into Wednesday's contest after (finally) beating Oakland, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Robert Morris rang in the new year with a 79-71 win over Oakland on Saturday.

Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Clev. State entered their tilt with IUI on Saturday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They walked away with a 67-61 victory over the Jaguars.

Robert Morris' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-6. As for Clev. State, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-6.

Robert Morris couldn't quite finish off Clev. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 73-71. Can Robert Morris avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Robert Morris is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 6 years.