Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Green Bay 15-9, Robert Morris 9-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania





What to Know

After four games on the road, Robert Morris is heading back home. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Robert Morris proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-67 victory over the Titans.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's and the Jaguars' matchup on Thursday was close at halftime, but the Phoenix turned on the heat in the second half with 43 points. The Phoenix blew past the Jaguars 79-56. The win was familiar territory for Green Bay who now have three in a row.

The Colonials' win bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 15-9 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, the Phoenix will need to find a way to close that gap.

Robert Morris ended up a good deal behind the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, losing 78-61. Will Robert Morris have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Robert Morris has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Green Bay.