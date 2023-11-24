Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Robert Morris looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Robert Morris is up 31-29 over Jacksonville.

If Robert Morris keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-3 in no time. On the other hand, Jacksonville will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-2, Robert Morris 1-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Robert Morris is heading back home. They will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Colonials came up short against the Badgers and fell 78-68.

The losing side was boosted by Jackson Last, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Jacksonville faltered in their matchup on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 107-56 defeat at the hands of the Panthers. Jacksonville found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent.

Jacksonville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Niblack, who scored 22 points, and DeeJuan Pruitt who scored 9 points.

The Colonials bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Dolphins, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Robert Morris is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Robert Morris is a 4.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colonials, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Injury Report for Robert Morris

Injury Report for Jacksonville

Jonathan Kurtas: Out (Foot)

No Injury Information