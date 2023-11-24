Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-2, Robert Morris 1-3

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Robert Morris Colonials at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at UPMC Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 85 points the game before, Jacksonville faltered in their matchup on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Panthers, falling 107-56. Jacksonville found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent.

Jacksonville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Niblack, who scored 22 points, and DeeJuan Pruitt who scored 9 points.

Meanwhile, the Colonials came up short against the Badgers on Friday and fell 78-68. Robert Morris has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Jackson Last, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Dolphins' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Colonials, they bumped their record down to 1-3 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Robert Morris is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Robert Morris is a 3.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

