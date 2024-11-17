Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: New Orleans 1-3, Robert Morris 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Privateers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a victory while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Robert Morris is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Lindenwood by a score of 67-53 on Friday.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, New Orleans faltered in their match on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 80-54 defeat at the hands of Stonehill. The Privateers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, New Orleans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Robert Morris pushed their record up to 3-2 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Robert Morris has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.