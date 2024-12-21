Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in December of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Robert Morris and St. Francis will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Robert Morris leads 40-37 over St. Francis.

If Robert Morris keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-5 in no time. On the other hand, St. Francis will have to make due with a 5-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: St. Francis 5-8, Robert Morris 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis and Robert Morris are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The St. Francis Red Flash are taking a road trip to face off against the Robert Morris Colonials at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. The Red Flash are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

St. Francis will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 57 points on Tuesday, then bounced right back against Franciscan on Thursday. St. Francis took their game with ease, bagging a 104-47 win over Franciscan. That looming 104-47 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Red Flash yet this season.

St. Francis was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Franciscan only posted ten.

Robert Morris' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They escaped with a win on Tuesday against Towson by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Colonials were down by 19 with 3:24 left in the first half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Robert Morris to victory, but perhaps none more so than Amarion Dickerson, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Omojafo, who earned 15 points along with two blocks.

St. Francis' win bumped their record up to 5-8. As for Robert Morris, with the victory, they broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 7-5.

St. Francis is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

St. Francis couldn't quite finish off Robert Morris in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 and fell 75-73. Can St. Francis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Robert Morris is a big 8.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Robert Morris and St. Francis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.