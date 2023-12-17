Who's Playing

St. Vincent Bearcats @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: St. Vincent 0-0, Robert Morris 2-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will host the St. Vincent Bearcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at UPMC Events Center.

Looking back to last season, St. Vincent finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Robert Morris didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.