Who's Playing

St. Vincent Bearcats @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: St. Vincent 0-0, Robert Morris 2-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will host the St. Vincent Bearcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at UPMC Events Center.

Looking back to last season, St. Vincent finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Robert Morris didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.