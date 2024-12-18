Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Towson 4-7, Robert Morris 6-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.08

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are taking a road trip to face off against the Robert Morris Colonials at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UPMC Events Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Tigers and three for the Colonials.

The experts predicted Towson would be headed in after a victory, but Duquesne made sure that didn't happen. Towson lost to Duquesne on the road by a decisive 65-47 margin on Saturday. The game marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Towson struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Duquesne posted 14.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris couldn't handle PFW last Sunday and fell 82-77.

Towson's defeat dropped their record down to 4-7. As for Robert Morris, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Towson hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Robert Morris, though, as they've been averaging 14.3. Given Towson's sizable advantage in that area, Robert Morris will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Towson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Towson is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Colonials as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Robert Morris and Towson both have 1 win in their last 2 games.