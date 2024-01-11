Halftime Report

A win for Wright State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They are fully in control with a 58-37 lead over Robert Morris.

If Wright State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-8 in no time. On the other hand, Robert Morris will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Wright State 8-8, Robert Morris 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Wright State Raiders and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at UPMC Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Wright State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 106-98 win over the Mastodons. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024 than the 92-48 blowout they got at home against the Jaguars. With Robert Morris ahead 44-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Raiders' victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-8. As for the Colonials, their win bumped their record up to 5-11.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

Wright State strolled past Robert Morris in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 82-67. Will Wright State repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wright State is a 5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Robert Morris.