Who's Playing

Marshall @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Marshall 8-1; Robert Morris 4-6

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Central Michigan Chippewas typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Robert Morris proved too difficult a challenge. The Colonials managed a 71-66 win over the Chippewas.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Marshall and the Duquesne Dukes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Marshall wrapped it up with an 82-71 victory on the road. Among those leading the charge for Marshall was Taevion Kinsey, who had 19 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Robert Morris is now 4-6 while the Thundering Herd sit at 8-1. Robert Morris is 1-2 after wins this season, Marshall 7-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall have won both of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last eight years.