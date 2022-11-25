Who's Playing

Mercer @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Mercer 2-3; Robert Morris 2-2

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will square off against the Robert Morris Colonials at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Enmarket Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like Mercer got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Florida State Seminoles on Monday, falling 81-72. Mercer's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Jalyn McCreary, who had 20 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris came up short against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday, falling 60-51. Guard Josh Corbin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Mercer is now 2-3 while Robert Morris sits at 2-2. Neither Mercer (2-0 after losses) nor the Colonials ( 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this year, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia

Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia

Odds

The Bears are a solid 7-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.