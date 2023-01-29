Who's Playing

Oakland @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Oakland 9-13; Robert Morris 10-12

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 12 of 2021. Robert Morris and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials should still be riding high after a win, while Oakland will be looking to right the ship.

Robert Morris beat the Detroit Titans 85-77 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Oakland was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 77-73 to the Youngstown State Penguins.

Robert Morris is now 10-12 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 9-13. Robert Morris is 4-5 after wins this year, and Oakland is 3-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Series History

Oakland have won six out of their last seven games against Robert Morris.