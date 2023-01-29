Who's Playing
Oakland @ Robert Morris
Current Records: Oakland 9-13; Robert Morris 10-12
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 12 of 2021. Robert Morris and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials should still be riding high after a win, while Oakland will be looking to right the ship.
Robert Morris beat the Detroit Titans 85-77 on Friday.
Meanwhile, Oakland was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 77-73 to the Youngstown State Penguins.
Robert Morris is now 10-12 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 9-13. Robert Morris is 4-5 after wins this year, and Oakland is 3-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oakland have won six out of their last seven games against Robert Morris.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Oakland 69 vs. Robert Morris 65
- Feb 11, 2022 - Oakland 71 vs. Robert Morris 68
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oakland 79 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Robert Morris 81
- Feb 12, 2021 - Robert Morris 88 vs. Oakland 82
- Dec 10, 2016 - Oakland 74 vs. Robert Morris 53
- Dec 05, 2015 - Oakland 92 vs. Robert Morris 74