Who's Playing

Oakland @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Oakland 9-13; Robert Morris 10-12

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2021. Robert Morris and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a victory while Oakland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Robert Morris beat the Detroit Titans 85-77 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Oakland was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 77-73 to the Youngstown State Penguins.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Robert Morris is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Colonials' victory brought them up to 10-12 while the Golden Grizzlies' loss pulled them down to 9-13. Robert Morris is 4-5 after wins this season, and Oakland is 3-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonials are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oakland have won six out of their last seven games against Robert Morris.