Who's Playing

PFW @ Robert Morris

Current Records: PFW 9-4; Robert Morris 6-7

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. PFW and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at UPMC Events Center. Bragging rights belong to the Mastodons for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but last Tuesday PFW proved too difficult a challenge. PFW took their contest against Southern Indiana by a conclusive 83-59 score.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Robert Morris in a 77-66 win over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last week.

Barring any buzzer beaters, PFW is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Mastodons to 9-4 and the Colonials to 6-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when PFW and Robert Morris clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mastodons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

PFW have won three out of their last four games against Robert Morris.