Robert Morris vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Robert Morris (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Robert Morris 0-2; Pittsburgh 1-1

Last Season Records: Robert Morris 17-16; Pittsburgh 14-19

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Robert Morris Colonials are heading back home. They will be defending their home court for the first time on Tuesday when they go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers at UPMC Events Center at 6 p.m. ET. Both teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contest

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 92-57, which was the final score in Robert Morris' tilt against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Nicholls State Colonels took down Pittsburgh 75-70. This was hardly the result Pittsburgh or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 18.5 points over Nicholls State heading into this game.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.