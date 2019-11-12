Robert Morris vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Robert Morris vs. Pittsburgh basketball game
Who's Playing
Robert Morris (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Robert Morris 0-2; Pittsburgh 1-1
Last Season Records: Robert Morris 17-16; Pittsburgh 14-19
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They look to take advantage of their home field advantage on Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at UPMC Events Center at 6 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
The Colonials took a serious blow against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, falling 92-57.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Nicholls State Colonels took down Pittsburgh 75-70. G Trey McGowens had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 25 minutes with ten points and four turnovers.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Panthers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Colonials.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 133
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
