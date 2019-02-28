Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart odds, line, spread: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart 10,000 times
The Sacred Heart Pioneers will host the Robert Morris Colonials in NEC action on Thursday at the William H. Pitt Center. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET. The Pioneers are favored by 3.5 points, with the total at 144 in the latest Sacred Heart vs. Robert Morris odds. It's a critical NEC tilt, with both teams within striking distance of league-leading Saint Francis. With both teams hungry for the win, you'll want to see the Sacred Heart vs. Robert Morris picks and college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before making your own selections.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 107-79 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, the model has simulated Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart 10,000 times. We can tell you it is leaning toward the over, but it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations, making it a must-back. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The model knows Sacred Heart boasts a high-flying offense that features three players averaging over 14 points per game. The Pioneers are a team loaded with upperclassmen like senior guard Sean Hoehn, who's averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, but freshman guard Koreem Ozier has been stuffing the stat sheet as of late. In fact, Ozier is averaging 19 points per game in his last three outings and will look to provide a spark again on Thursday against the Colonials, who've struggled mightily on the road this season.
But just because the Pioneers have an explosive playmaker in Ozier doesn't mean they can cover the Sacred Heart vs. Robert Morris spread on Thursday.
The model also knows the Colonials defeated Sacred Heart in their first meeting, 72-64. Senior guard Matty McConnell led the charge for Robert Morris, exploding for 19 points, six rebounds and three assists against the Pioneers.
Who wins Sacred Heart vs. Robert Morris? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Robert Morris vs. Sacred Heart spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.
