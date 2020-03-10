Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (Pa.): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (Pa.) basketball game
Who's Playing
St. Francis (Pa.) @ Robert Morris
Regular Season Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 22-9; Robert Morris 19-14
Last Season Records: Robert Morris 17-16; St. Francis (Pa.) 18-14
What to Know
The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at UPMC Events Center in the third game of the Northeast Conference Tourney. St. Francis (Pa.) will be seeking to avenge the 78-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 29th.
The Red Flash strolled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 84-72. St. Francis (Pa.) guard Isaiah Blackmon looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Colonials earned some more postseason success in their game this past Saturday. They made easy work of the LIU Sharks and carried off an 86-66 victory. Robert Morris' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Josh Williams led the charge as he had 15 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Red Flash are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (Pa.) comes into the contest boasting the 28th most steals per game in college basketball at 7.1. But the Colonials enter the game with only 6.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Flash are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Colonials as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
St. Francis (Pa.) have won nine out of their last ten games against Robert Morris.
- Feb 29, 2020 - Robert Morris 78 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 68
- Feb 18, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 86 vs. Robert Morris 71
- Feb 16, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. Robert Morris 69
- Jan 31, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 76 vs. Robert Morris 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 80 vs. Robert Morris 60
- Jan 11, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 89 vs. Robert Morris 80
- Jan 28, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 89 vs. Robert Morris 83
- Jan 12, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 77 vs. Robert Morris 57
- Feb 11, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 68 vs. Robert Morris 57
- Jan 30, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 90 vs. Robert Morris 78
