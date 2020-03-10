Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (Pa.): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Robert Morris

Regular Season Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 22-9; Robert Morris 19-14

Last Season Records: Robert Morris 17-16; St. Francis (Pa.) 18-14

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at UPMC Events Center in the third game of the Northeast Conference Tourney. St. Francis (Pa.) will be seeking to avenge the 78-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 29th.

The Red Flash strolled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 84-72. St. Francis (Pa.) guard Isaiah Blackmon looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Colonials earned some more postseason success in their game this past Saturday. They made easy work of the LIU Sharks and carried off an 86-66 victory. Robert Morris' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Josh Williams led the charge as he had 15 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Red Flash are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (Pa.) comes into the contest boasting the 28th most steals per game in college basketball at 7.1. But the Colonials enter the game with only 6.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Flash are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Colonials as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won nine out of their last ten games against Robert Morris.