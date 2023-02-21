Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Youngstown State 22-7; Robert Morris 14-15

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at UPMC Events Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Robert Morris proved too difficult a challenge. The Colonials made easy work of the Panthers and carried off an 80-60 win.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State took their game against the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday by a conclusive 95-65 score.

Robert Morris is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Robert Morris to 14-15 and Youngstown State to 22-7. Both the Colonials and the Penguins have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Penguins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Youngstown State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Robert Morris.