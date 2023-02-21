Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Robert Morris
Current Records: Youngstown State 22-7; Robert Morris 14-15
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at UPMC Events Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Robert Morris proved too difficult a challenge. The Colonials made easy work of the Panthers and carried off an 80-60 win.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State took their game against the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday by a conclusive 95-65 score.
Robert Morris is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Robert Morris to 14-15 and Youngstown State to 22-7. Both the Colonials and the Penguins have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Penguins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Youngstown State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Robert Morris.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Mar 01, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 13, 2022 - Robert Morris 73 vs. Youngstown State 68
- Jan 05, 2022 - Youngstown State 64 vs. Robert Morris 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Robert Morris 66
- Feb 05, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Robert Morris 78
- Dec 04, 2019 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Nov 28, 2018 - Robert Morris 76 vs. Youngstown State 56
- Nov 29, 2017 - Robert Morris 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Nov 30, 2016 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Robert Morris 74
- Dec 02, 2015 - Youngstown State 65 vs. Robert Morris 58